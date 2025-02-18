Man Infraconstruction promoters raise stake in the realty company: Stock pares morning losses

Stock Market Today: Man Infraconstruction promoters announced raising stake in the realty company. The same helped the stock pare morning losses despite weak markets.

Man Infraconstruction share price movement Man Infraconstruction share price that opened at ₹171.30 on the BSE on Tuesday, higher than the previous days closing price of ₹167.70, however dipped to lows of ₹160.30 during the intraday trades with weakness in the markest as the benchmark S&P Sensex also had dipped to lows of 75,531.01 which meant losses of close to 1% over the previous days close.

Advertisement

Man Infraconstruction however pared losses and rebounded back well as the Man Infraconstruction promoters announced raising stakes in the the Realty company

Man Infraconstruction share price closed at ₹164.50 levels on the BSE on Tuesday.

Man Infraconstruction promoter stake increase MANSI P. SHAH, the promoter of Man Infraconstruction informed the exchanges (National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange or NSE and the BSE) on Tuesday 18 February 2025 about the acquisition of equity shares of Man lnfraconstruction Limited by Promoter in open market

Advertisement

Mansi P. Shah along with Person acting in Concert already had been holding 25,00,20,859 share of Man Infraconstruction prior to the stake raise, This meant that Mansi P. Shah held 66.62% stake in Man Infraconstruction Prior to the acquistion.

Persons acting in concert include PARAG K. SHAH (PROMOTER), PARAG K. SHAH HUF ,PURVI M. SHAH ,MANAN P. SHAH, VATSAL P. SHAH, DHRUVI M SHAH Street, ARHAN M. SHAH (Through Manan P. Shah - Guardian)

Also Read | Gensol Engineering promoter trims shareholding to reduce company’s pledged share

As per the information on exchanges , Mansi P. Shah has further acquired 1,03,939 equity shares of Man Infraconstruction from the open market. The same meant that Mansi P. Shah has added 0.03% stake in Man Infraconstruction.

Advertisement

Mansi P. Shah along with the Person acting in Concert post acquisition of share on Man Infra Construction from the open market now holds 25,01,24,798 equity share of Man Infraconstruction. This translates to Mansi P. Shah holding 66.67% % w.r.t. total share/voting capital

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.