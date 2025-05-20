Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to ₹97.15 crore, announces ₹0.45 interim dividend

Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to 97.15 crore, announces 0.45 interim dividend

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 May 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.15 crore, announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.45 interim dividend.
Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to ₹97.15 crore, announces ₹0.45 interim dividend.

Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to 97.15 crore, announces 0.45 interim dividend

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMan Infraconstruction Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to ₹97.15 crore, announces ₹0.45 interim dividend
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.