Man Infraconstruction share price: Realty stock jumps after THIS acquisition update

Man Infraconstruction shares rose nearly 3% on May 28, reaching an intraday high of 165.40, despite a weak market. The stock traded at 163.45 around 2:20 PM, aiming to end a two-day losing streak.

Nishant Kumar
Updated28 May 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Man Infraconstruction share price rose nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, May 28.(Agencies)

Man Infraconstruction share price rose nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, May 28, in an otherwise weak market. Man Infraconstruction share price opened at 161.20 against its previous close of 160.60 and rose 3 per cent to an intraday high of 165.40. Around 2:20 PM, the realty small-cap stock traded 1.77 per cent higher at 163.45, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.12 per cent down at 81,455 at that time.

Man Infraconstruction's share price got traction after the company, though an exchange filing said its wholly-owned subsidiary, MICL Global, INC., acquired an additional 25 per cent of the membership interest in MICL TIGERTAIL LLC for $1 million on May 27 to carry out real estate development business.

MICL TIGERTAIL LLC was incorporated in Miami, Florida, USA in June 2024 to carry out real estate development business.

The company said it was not a related-party transaction. MICL TIGERTAIL LLC is an associate of MICL Global, INC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction.

"We wish to inform you that MICL TIGERTAIL LLC an associate of MICL Global, INC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company have acquired an additional 25 per cent of the membership interest in the said LLC with effect from May 27, 2025," Man Infraconstruction said in an exchange filing on May 28.

Man Infraconstruction share price trend

Man Infra's share price has been under pressure over the last year, losing nearly 16 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of 262.50 on December 30 last year and a 52-week low of 135.05 on March 17 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since March this year, rising almost 7 per cent in May so far after a 3 per cent gain in April and a half a per cent gain in March.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

