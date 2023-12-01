Man Infraconstruction shares hit life-time high on fifth day in a row. Do you own?
Man Infraconstruction plans to raise approximately ₹550 crores through the issuance of convertible equity warrants via Preferential Issue, subject to necessary approvals
Man Infraconstruction share price has been in bull trend for the last few sessions. This construction company share has been climbing to a new peak for the lst five straight sessions. Man Infraconstruction share price hit life-time high on Friday 24th November 2023. After that the stock wetn on to touch all time high on following Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday sessions as Monday was stock market holiday for Gurunanak Jayanti celebration.
