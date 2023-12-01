Man Infraconstruction share price has been in bull trend for the last few sessions. This construction company share has been climbing to a new peak for the lst five straight sessions. Man Infraconstruction share price hit life-time high on Friday 24th November 2023. After that the stock wetn on to touch all time high on following Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday sessions as Monday was stock market holiday for Gurunanak Jayanti celebration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Man Infraconstruction share price today opened upside at ₹197.65 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹209.85 per share levels within few mintues of stock market's opening bell.

Man Infraconstruction share price history In last one month, Man Infraconstruction share price has surged from ₹151 per share to ₹209.85 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 35 per cent appreciation in this time. However, in last six months, this construction stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders by delivering to the tune of over 110 per cent in this time. In YTD time, Man Infraconstruction share price has ascended from ₹75.50 per share to ₹209.85 per share levels, registering more than 165 per cent rise in 2023.

Man Infraconstruction news Recently, Quant Mutual Fund and US-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Minerva Ventures Fund have invested in Indian stock Man Infraconstruction. These institutional investors invested in Man Infraconstruction company via preferential offer route.

Man Infraconstruction fund raise In a media release available in exchange filing on Indian bourses, the construction company announced on 29th November 2023 that company board has given its approval for a fund raising initiative of approximately amounting to ₹550 Crore. This will be accomplished through the issuance of convertible equity warrants via Preferential Issue, subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. The approval process includes seeking the nod from the shareholders of the company, wherever required.

The funds will be raised through issue and allotment of up to 3,55,05,000 warrants, being each warrant convertible into 1 (one) Equity Share of the face value of ₹2 each on preferential basis at an issue price of ₹155 including premium of ₹153 per warrant. The total fund to be raised amounts to ₹550 crores.

