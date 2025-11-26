Man Infraconstruction shares rise as promoter Parag K Shah raises stake in realty stock.

Realty company Man Infraconstruction share price continues to rise, surging as much as 2% to ₹125.84 apiece on NSE after promoter Parag K Shah acquired an additional 0.02% stake in the company via an open market transaction.
The real estate stock rallied nearly 4% during the intraday session on Tuesday after the stake acquisition. However, the stock has been underperforming in the near-term as it has declined by over 15% in a month and 25% in the last six months.
Man Infraconstruction stock has slid around 38% in the last one year and 51% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).
Man Infraconstruction promoter Parag K Shah raised his stake to 62.34% with an additional 0.02% acquisition.
According to data available on NSE, the promoter increased holdings by purchasing 1 lakh shares through an open-market transaction on Monday, Nov 24.
According to Trendlyne data, foreign institituional investors have increased their stakes in the September FY26 quarter, raising from 4.28% to 5.21%.
The company reported a 27% year-on-year jump in net profit, rising to ₹60.01 crore from ₹47.24 crore in the same quarter last year. In contrast, its operating revenue dropped 35% YoY to ₹148.75 crore, down from ₹230.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
Meanwhile, other income grew by more than 29% YoY, reaching ₹38.47 crore compared with ₹29.65 crore a year earlier, helping cushion the fall in core revenue.
The board of Man Infraconstruction also declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.45 per share, representing a 22.5% payout on equity shares with a face value of ₹2.
Brokerage firm Axis Securities has maintained ‘buy’ rating on the realty stock, with a target price of ₹190 per share, sees more than 40% upside potential.
“MICL is on track with its FY26 healthy project pipeline and a strong balance sheet, positioning it for a step-up in sales momentum. While Q2FY26 saw strong YoY performance, upcoming high-value launches at Marine Lines, Pali Hill, and Royal Netra, together offering ~ ₹6,600 Cr in sales potential, are expected to drive strong pre-sales in the coming quarters. Ongoing projects, including the nearing completion of Aaradhya Avaan, will support timely deliveries and bolster collections. The company’s robust liquidity and net debt-free status provide ample capacity for business development and EPC expansion. With approvals in the final stages for multiple launches, MICL is well-placed to deliver improved performance through FY26. We continue to value the company using a DCF-based valuation. We recommend a BUY on the stock as the current valuation looks attractive, with a TP of ₹190/share, implying a 40% upside from the CMP,” the firm said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.