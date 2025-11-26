Man Infraconstruction shares rise as promoter Parag K Shah raises stake in realty stock.

Realty company Man Infraconstruction share price continues to rise, surging as much as 2% to ₹125.84 apiece on NSE after promoter Parag K Shah acquired an additional 0.02% stake in the company via an open market transaction.

The real estate stock rallied nearly 4% during the intraday session on Tuesday after the stake acquisition. However, the stock has been underperforming in the near-term as it has declined by over 15% in a month and 25% in the last six months.

Man Infraconstruction stock has slid around 38% in the last one year and 51% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Man Infraconstruction promoter stake raise Man Infraconstruction promoter Parag K Shah raised his stake to 62.34% with an additional 0.02% acquisition.

According to data available on NSE, the promoter increased holdings by purchasing 1 lakh shares through an open-market transaction on Monday, Nov 24.

According to Trendlyne data, foreign institituional investors have increased their stakes in the September FY26 quarter, raising from 4.28% to 5.21%.

Man Infraconstruction Q2 results 2025 The company reported a 27% year-on-year jump in net profit, rising to ₹60.01 crore from ₹47.24 crore in the same quarter last year. In contrast, its operating revenue dropped 35% YoY to ₹148.75 crore, down from ₹230.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Meanwhile, other income grew by more than 29% YoY, reaching ₹38.47 crore compared with ₹29.65 crore a year earlier, helping cushion the fall in core revenue.

The board of Man Infraconstruction also declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.45 per share, representing a 22.5% payout on equity shares with a face value of ₹2.

Man Infraconstruction share price: Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Axis Securities has maintained ‘buy’ rating on the realty stock, with a target price of ₹190 per share, sees more than 40% upside potential.

“MICL is on track with its FY26 healthy project pipeline and a strong balance sheet, positioning it for a step-up in sales momentum. While Q2FY26 saw strong YoY performance, upcoming high-value launches at Marine Lines, Pali Hill, and Royal Netra, together offering ~ ₹6,600 Cr in sales potential, are expected to drive strong pre-sales in the coming quarters. Ongoing projects, including the nearing completion of Aaradhya Avaan, will support timely deliveries and bolster collections. The company’s robust liquidity and net debt-free status provide ample capacity for business development and EPC expansion. With approvals in the final stages for multiple launches, MICL is well-placed to deliver improved performance through FY26. We continue to value the company using a DCF-based valuation. We recommend a BUY on the stock as the current valuation looks attractive, with a TP of ₹190/share, implying a 40% upside from the CMP,” the firm said.

