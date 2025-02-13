Manappuram Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹453 crore, announces interim dividend of ₹1.

Manappuram Finance reported standalone net profit of ₹453.4 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 5.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹428.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2. It has set February 21, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for this corporate action.

The company's net interest income (NII) experienced a stronger year-on-year growth of 13.7 per cent, rising to ₹1,160.9 crore from ₹1,021.2 crore in Q3 FY24.

The increase in NII reflects robust lending operations and better interest margins.

In addition to reporting its earnings, Manappuram Finance revealed plans to raise up to $2 billion through its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) program, aiming to strengthen its funding flexibility and support future growth.