Manappuram Finance Q4 Results: Firm swings to black with ₹405 crore profit, announces ₹0.50 dividend

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results: Manappuram Finance swung to profit in the January-March period of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) according to the results announcement made by the company on May 4, 2026.
Manappuram Finance's Q4 consolidated profit came in at ₹404.79 crore as against a loss of ₹203.17 crore in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure rose 69% from ₹238.55 crore in the December quarter.
The total revenue from operations came in at ₹2,613.83 crore in Q4FY26, up 10% year-on-year over ₹2,360.94 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, too, the figure was higher by a similar quantum from ₹2,354 crore posted in Q3FY26.
The net interest income (NII) — difference between interest earned and expended — was largely unchanged at ₹1,404 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,406 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Segment-wise, Manappuram Finance saw strong growth in gold loans amid a sharp rise in the prices of the yellow metal. During the January-March period, gold loans surged to ₹2331 crore, recording an over two-fold jump compared with ₹990.43 crore in the same period last year.
However, the micro finance segment's revenue declined dramatically to ₹294 crore from ₹1372 crore on a YoY basis.
The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share of the face value of ₹2 each. The company has fixed Monday, May 11, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the said dividend.
Shares of Manappuram Finance have remained on firm ground, surging 19.50% in a month and 4% in three months. However, on a YTD basis, it has declined 3%.
On a longer time frame of a year, the gold loan financier's stock has seen a sharp 32% increase, as against a fall of 4% in the BSE barometer Sensex. In two years, it has risen 55%, and in three years, the stock has emerged as a multibagger with a massive 156% increase.
Ahead of the earnings announcement, Manappuram Finance stock ended at ₹305.25, up 3.65% on the BSE.