A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 7, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday supported by gains in shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Sensex closed 100 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 65,880.52 while the Nifty50 closed the day at 19,611.05, up 36 points, or 0.18 per cent. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed marginally by 0.13 per cent while smallcap index skidded 0.04 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the sectoral indices, telecommunication jumped 1.69 per cent, FMCG climbed 1.05 per cent, consumer durables (0.89 per cent). Commodities, financial services, industrials, IT, capital goods metal and realty were the laggards.