Manappuram Finance share price hits 52-week high as SEBI approves Asirvad Micro Finance IPO
Manappuram Finance share price surges over 5% to touch 52-week high after approval of Asirvad Micro Finance IPO by SEBI.
Manappuram Finance share price has been gaining momentum in the last two sessions, including today, following the approval of its subsidiary Asirvad Micro Finance IPO by market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Manappuram Finance share price today surged over 5% to touch 52-week high, the stock opened at ₹196.95 apiece on the BSE. Manappuram Finance share price touched an intraday high of ₹207.30 and an intraday low of ₹195.65.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started