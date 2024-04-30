Manappuram Finance share price has been gaining momentum in the last two sessions, including today, following the approval of its subsidiary Asirvad Micro Finance IPO by market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Manappuram Finance share price today surged over 5% to touch 52-week high, the stock opened at ₹196.95 apiece on the BSE. Manappuram Finance share price touched an intraday high of ₹207.30 and an intraday low of ₹195.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One Manappuram Finance share price has been in momentum today and has been witnessing price and volume breakouts. Going ahead, a close beyond ₹200 would open doors for ₹215–218 levels with support at ₹195.

Asirvad Micro Finance, a microfinance firm that provides microloans to low-income women, is a subsidiary of NBFC Manappuram Finance. It serves and empowers the unbanked people as well as the socially and economically disadvantaged. Asirvad Microfinance IPO was postponed earlier this year by SEBI. In October last year, Asirvad Microfinance submitted preliminary IPO papers to SEBI.

The Asirvad Micro Finance IPO was put on hold for a number of reasons, including those that SEBI had highlighted, according to CNBC-TV18 news reports that cited their sources. Two of the three questions were answered right away, while the third was estimated to take between 15 and 30 days to answer.

The IPO is a fresh issuance of equity shares up to ₹1500 crore without an offer for sale (OFS) component, with a face value of ₹10 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through the book-building process, the issue is being made; of that, not less than 75% will be made available for proportionate allocation to qualified institutional buyers, 15% will be made available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and 10% will be offered for allocation to retail bidders.

The company may take into consideration issuing additional equity shares on a private placement for an aggregate cash consideration of ₹300 crore, subject to discussion with the lead bankers on the deal ("Pre-IPO Placement"). The size of the issue will be reduced once such placement is completed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds of the new issuance, as per the DRHP, will be utilised to increase the company's capital base in order to fulfill its future business needs and plan for deployment in FY24.

The book-running lead managers are JM Financial Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The offer's registrar is Link Intime India Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!