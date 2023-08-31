Manappuram Finance share price hits fresh 52-week high; ICICI Securities sees further upside3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Manappuram Finance stock hits 52-week high on a positive outlook and attractive valuations.
Manappuram Finance share price rose over 4 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹155.65 in intraday trade on BSE. The stock opened at ₹149.05 against the previous close of ₹148.90 and rose 4.5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high. It traded 2.62 per cent higher at ₹152.80 around 1:30 pm and looked set to extend its winning run into the fourth consecutive session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started