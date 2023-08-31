Manappuram Finance share price rose over 4 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹155.65 in intraday trade on BSE. The stock opened at ₹149.05 against the previous close of ₹148.90 and rose 4.5 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high. It traded 2.62 per cent higher at ₹152.80 around 1:30 pm and looked set to extend its winning run into the fourth consecutive session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has been gaining since August 28 after the company informed stock exchanges that the Kerala High Court had quashed the Enforcement Directorate's case (ED) against its Managing Director V P Nandakumar.

Besides, experts are positive about the stock, thanks to its attractive valuations and wide franchise.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹172, implying a 15.5 per cent upside potential from the stock's August 30 close of ₹148.90 on BSE.

"Yield stabilisation in gold loans and turnaround in the MFI (microfinance institutions) business are noteworthy developments in Manappuram Finance. The company has guided for 10-12 per cent gold AUM (assets under management) growth with 21-22 per cent yields while its growth guidance for the MFI segment is more than 30 per cent for FY24," ICICI Securities pointed out.

"FY23 annual report mentions about competitive environment in the gold loan business along with the strong growth prospects on the back of an increase in organised market share. Additionally, the company mentioned about steady outlook in gold loan yields ahead along with expectations of expansion in the customer base," ICICI Securities said.

"The MFI business has completed a turnaround in terms of asset quality while the growth outlook is strong at more than 30 per cent YoY. While the current low multiples reflect business stresses in past from the sharp yield decline in the gold business and the covid impact in the MFI segment, the current outlook is significantly better. As such, current prices offer value. A strategic focus on business diversification will likely fortify the business offering enhancing the value proposition."

The brokerage firm, however, added that the rising cost of funds in both the businesses and overall elevated competition in gold loans remain headwinds.

Additionally, ICICI underscored that Manappuram currently trades at an attractive valuation of one-time FY25E consolidated P/B (price-to-book value).

ICICI's SoTP-based target price for Manappuram stands at ₹172 based on 1.2 times and one-time P/B for gold and other businesses, respectively, on FY25E BV (book value).

"We now factor in AUM growth of nearly 11 per cent in gold, nearly 25 per cent in MFI and about 15 per cent for others in both FY24E and FY25E," ICICI Securities said.

"We model standalone NIMs, opex and credit cost' to AUM estimates at 14 per cent, 6.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, for FY24E and 13.8 per cent, 6.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, for FY25E. This leads to a standalone RoE (return on equity) of nearly 15.7 per cent for FY24 and 14.9 per cent for FY25. For Asirvad, we factor in a RoE of 20 per cent for FY24 and 19 per cent for FY25. Consolidated RoE stands at 18 per cent for FY24 and 17 per cent for FY25E," said ICICI Securities.

For Q1FY24, Manappuram Finance reported a rise of 76.7 per cent in net profit at ₹498 crore, compared to ₹281.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The NBFC's net interest income (NII) during the said quarter stood at ₹1,378 crore, registering a rise of 38.2 per cent, compared to ₹997.4 crore in the year-ago period.

