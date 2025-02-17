Mint Market

Manappuram Finance share price jumps 8% after coming out of F&O ban list. More steam left?

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Manappuram Finance share price jumps 8% after coming out of F&O ban list. More steam left?(Pixabay)

Manappuram Finance share price experienced a notable increase of over 8% after exiting the Futures and Options (F&O) ban list. Manappuram Finance share price today opened at an intraday low of 182.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 193.60 per share. 

Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa explained that after a sharp decline from 209.35 to 168.83 levels in the previous week, the stock opened with a gap-up on Monday's session. On the weekly chart, the stock has reversed from the support of the Middle Bollinger Band and the 100-EMA, indicating buying interest among traders. Additionally, on the daily chart, the stock has remained above the 200-day EMA, which supports the bullish trend. However, the momentum indicator, RSI, is around the 49 mark with a negative crossover on the daily chart.

Based on the above technical structure, we expect a buy in Manappuram Finance around the 185-188 levels, with a stop loss at 174 and an upside target of 197/205.

On Friday, 14 February, the NSE prohibited trading of one stock within the F&O segment. The stock that was  banned for F&O trading was Manappuram Finance.

 

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
