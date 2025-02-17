Manappuram Finance share price jumps 8% after coming out of F&O ban list. More steam left?

Manappuram Finance share price experienced a notable increase of over 8% after exiting the Futures and Options (F&O) ban list. Manappuram Finance share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹182.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹193.60 per share.

Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa explained that after a sharp decline from 209.35 to 168.83 levels in the previous week, the stock opened with a gap-up on Monday's session. On the weekly chart, the stock has reversed from the support of the Middle Bollinger Band and the 100-EMA, indicating buying interest among traders. Additionally, on the daily chart, the stock has remained above the 200-day EMA, which supports the bullish trend. However, the momentum indicator, RSI, is around the 49 mark with a negative crossover on the daily chart.

Based on the above technical structure, we expect a buy in Manappuram Finance around the 185-188 levels, with a stop loss at 174 and an upside target of 197/205.

On Friday, 14 February, the NSE prohibited trading of one stock within the F&O segment. The stock that was banned for F&O trading was Manappuram Finance.