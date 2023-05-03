Manappuram Finance share price slumps over 9% as ED raids Kerala premises1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Manappuram Finance Share Price: At 12:27 IST, shares of the NBFC were trading over 9% lower at ₹117.60 per share on BSE.
Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd slumped over 9% on Wednesday's trading session following reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at a non-banking financial company (NBFC).
