Manappuram Finance share price slumps over 9% as ED raids Kerala premises

"Based on the prevailing market conditions, the board of directors/ financial resources and management committee/ debenture committee of the board of directors of the company may consider and approve issuances of debt securities during the month of May, 2023, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the board/respective committee may deem fit," the company said on April 29 in an exchange filing.

