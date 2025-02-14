Manappuram Finance share price tanks 10% after Q3 Results miss estimates: Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Manappuram Finance share price declined more than 10% in the morning trades on Friday after Q3 Results declared on Thursday post market hours missed estimates. Manappuram Finance also had declared dividend , nevertheless stock still saw sharp correction.

Manappuram Finance share price opened at ₹187.10 on the BSE on Friday, more than 3% lower than the previous closing price of ₹194.25. The Manappuram Finance share price thereafter dipped to lows of ₹169.10 , which meant a decline of more than 10%.

Advertisement

Manappuram Finance Q3 Results In Q3FY25, Manappuram Finance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 282.06 crore, dipped by more than half year-over-year (YoY) from ₹572.87 crore in the same period the year earlier.

The company's net interest income (NII) experienced a year-on-year growth of 13.7 per cent, rising to ₹2,516.27 crore from ₹2214.02 crore in Q3 FY24. The impact on profit was as ts microfinance arm's problematic loans and provisioning increased fourfold to ₹473 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | ITC Hotels share price falls 3% as BAT looks to divest stake

Manappuram Finance post Q3 analysts views Jefferies Indian Pvt Ltd post results said that Manappuram Finance's 3QFY25 net profit fell 52%YoY to Rs282 crore below their estimates of close to ₹480 Crore due to softer Net Interest Income and higher provision. Assets Under Management or AUM growth missed their estimates and Net Interest Margins on NIMs missed estimates falling sequentially Credit cost jumped Sequentially owing to stress in MFI (Microfinance Institution) book. Manappuram Finance should gain from higher gold prices, though its growth has lagged peer, said Jefferies. They expect elevated stress in MFI loans to drag earnings near term. At 1 times FY26 estimated Book Value, valuations seems reasonable as per Jefferies, but easing of stress in MFI portfolio will likely be key to re-rating they said. Jefferies has Hold ratings.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted that Gold AUM was largely flat sequentially and grew 18% YoY to around ₹24500 crore. Gold tonnage declined 4% sequentially to 57.3 tons. Gold loan customer base declined to 2.6million (Previous Quarter 2.66 million). Management however has shared that gold loan growth in 3QFY25 was sluggish because of festive seasonality. Management guided for gold loan growth of 15-20%. The decline in gold tonnage was because of higher gold prices.

MOFSL has cut FY25/FY26/FY27 net profit estimates by 15%/5%/3% respectively to factor in lower loan growth and higher credit costs. Over FY24-27, they estimate a CAGR (Compound annual Growth rate) of 15%,13% in gold, consolidated AUM respectively and~10% in consolidated net profit. They have Neutral ratings on the stock

Advertisement

Manappuram Finance dividend details Manappuram Finance declared interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. It Fixed February 21,2025 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before March 14,2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.