Manappuram Finance shares to give big upside after Q3 results, says brokerage

On reason for being bullish on Manappuram Finance shares, the brokerage said, 'We increase our FY25 NII estimates by 3% given decrease in cost of funds from 8.9% to 8.7%. Our FY23 and FY24 estimates remain unchanged. Manappuram Finance (MGFL) reported 3% QoQ decline in gold loan AUM, whereas yields were up by 50bps to 22.4% as against 21.9% in Q2FY23. The going seems to be tough for gold financiers to achieve gold AUM growth, amid intense competition and pricing pressure. We believe company is on the right track in ensuring margins are protected. Conversely microfinance, commercial vehicles, home loan, msme/personal loans are performing strongly thereby compensating for the slowdown in the gold loan business. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating on the stock. Re-rating can happen once gold loan AUM starts seeing growth again."