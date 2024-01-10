 Manappuram Finance shed over 7% as SEBI put arm Asirvad Microfinance IPO in abeyance | Mint
Manappuram Finance shed over 7% as SEBI put arm Asirvad Microfinance IPO in abeyance

Shares of Manappuram Finance shed over 7 percent on Wednesday after market regulator SEBI put the IPO of its arm Asirvad Microfinance in abeyance, according to media reports.

Shares of Manappuram Finance shed over 7 percent on Wednesday after market regulator SEBI put the IPO of its arm Asirvad Microfinance in abeyance, according to media reports.

The stock fell as much as 7.4 percent to 163.40 in intra-day deals today. It is now over 10 percent away from its 52-week high of 182.10, hit on January 9, 2024. Meanwhile, it has advanced over 61 percent from its 52-week low of 101.15, hit on February 27, 2023.

In the last 1 year, the stock has advanced almost 46 percent and lost over 3 percent in January so far.

Asirvad Micro Finance, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance had filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 5, the company informed the exchanges. The proposed initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares would be undertaken at face value of 10 each, comprising fresh issue up to 1,500 crore, as per the exchange upload.

Read here: Manappuram Finance arm Asirvad Micro Finance files IPO DRHP with SEBI, to raise 1,500 crore via fresh equity shares

Founded in 2008 by SV Raja Vaidyanathan, Asirvad was taken over by Manappuram in February 2015 for 48.63 crore. The V P Nandakumar-led company first bought a 71 percent stake which was later increased to 95 percent and the rest is with the founder Vaidyanathan.

In the September quarter, Manappuram reported a consolidated net profit of 560.65 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 37 percent as compared to 409.5 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit increased by 12.5 percent, as compared to 498.02 crore reported in the quarter ending June 2023.

The net interest income (NII) of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) increased to 1,468 crore, higher by 25 percent as against 1,168 crore reported in Q2FY23.

Manappuram Finance Limited, a gold loan non-banking financial company, provides retail credit products and financial services in India. It offers loans against the security of used household gold jewelry; gold loans and online gold loans; microfinance loans and other financial services to low-income populations in rural and semi-urban areas. The company serves retail, microfinance, small and medium enterprises, and commercial customers. It operates branches in 28 states and 4 Union Territories. The company was formerly known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Limited and changed its name to Manappuram Finance Limited in 2011. Manappuram Finance Limited was founded in 1949 and is based in Thrissur, India.

Published: 10 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST
