Manappuram Finance shed over 7% as SEBI put arm Asirvad Microfinance IPO in abeyance
Shares of Manappuram Finance shed over 7 percent on Wednesday after market regulator SEBI put the IPO of its arm Asirvad Microfinance in abeyance, according to media reports.
