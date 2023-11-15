Manappuram Finance stock jumps 10% as net profit grows 37% in Q2; brokerages remain divided on the stock
Manappuram Finance's Q2 FY24 performance prompts a 10% gain in shares as net profit jumps 37% to ₹560.65 crore. At current levels, the stock is trading near its 52-week high of ₹156.6 apiece.
Shares of Manappuram Finance, an NBFC firm, rallied sharply in Wednesday's trading session as investors reacted positively to the company's Q2FY24 performance. The company on Monday reported a 37% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹560.65 crore. In the corresponding quarter of last year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹409.5 crore.
