Manappuram Finance to declare Q4 results 2025 on THIS date. Details here

Manappuram Finance is set to announce its fourth quarterly numbers on Friday, May 09, 2025, and the board of directors might also declare an interim dividend alongside the Q4FY25 results.

“….the Board of Directors of the company will be meeting on Friday, May 09, 2025, inter alia to consider the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the period and quarter ended March 31, 2025, and for considering declaration of interim dividend,” said Manappuram Finance in its exchange filing.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in their Results Preview for March 2025, indicated that they anticipate a quarterly expansion of around 15 basis points in margins, while projecting a decrease of approximately 15 basis points in spreads concerning the consolidated loan portfolio.

Additionally, they foresee an increase in credit costs by around 115 basis points on a quarterly basis, bringing it to roughly 6.1%. They also predict a sequential growth of about 4% in gold AUM and 1% in consolidated AUM. The brokerage emphasizes that the key points to monitor include the commentary on gold loan growth and asset quality within the MFI and PL segments.

Manappuram Finance recorded a net profit of ₹453.4 crore in the third quarter of FY25, indicating a 5.8% rise from ₹428.6 crore during the same period last year. The company’s net interest income (NII) experienced a robust growth of 13.7% year-on-year, amounting to ₹1,160.9 crore, up from ₹1,021.2 crore in Q3FY24.