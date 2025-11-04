Mangalam Industrial Finance rights issue 2025: Date, price, other details you may like to know

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd announced that it has extended its rights issue, which is now currently open. Mangalam Industrial Finance has sanctioned a rights issue of 48,08,21,750 equity shares at Re 1 each, with the intention of raising ₹48.08 crore.

Advertisement

This action will boost Mangalam Industrial Finance's total outstanding shares from 96,16,43,500 to 1,44,24,65,250, provided there is full subscription. The board meeting that approved this measure took place on September 17, 2025.

This rights issue enables current shareholders, as of the record date, to acquire extra equity shares at a significantly reduced price, providing a chance to enhance their holdings or sell the rights entitlement on the market. The latest financial results for Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd indicate increased profitability for FY25, showing a PAT of ₹1.23 crore on revenues of ₹3.65 crore.

Mangalam Industrial Finance is a non-banking financial institution (NBFC) established in 1983. It is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and operates out of Kolkata. Mangalam Industrial Finance offers financing for land, equipment, and buildings. Its revenue comes from interest, fees, and commissions associated with these loans.

Advertisement

Previously, the company revealed its strategic focus on funding electric mobility solutions via a new Fleet Financing initiative. In line with its innovative approach to minimizing carbon emissions and aiding the national sustainability objectives, Mangalam Industrial Finance aims to finance electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators throughout the nation.

Key things to know about Mangalam Industrial Finance rights issue 2025 Issue Opening Date: October 27, 2025

Issue Closing Date: November 14, 2025 (extended from November 7)

Issue Price: Re 1 per share (with a face value of Re 1)

Total Amount to be Collected: ₹48.08 crore

Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 new equity share for every 2 shares owned as of the record date

Advertisement

Record Date: September 23, 2025

RE Trading Period: October 27, 2025 – October 31, 2025 (Rights Entitlement Symbol: MIFL-RE)

Tentative Allotment Date: November 12, 2025

Tentative Credit of Shares: November 17, 2025

Tentative Listing Date: November 20, 2025

How to Apply: Investors may apply through Net Banking (ASBA) or utilise the Registrar’s R-WAP facility online.