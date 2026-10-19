Manic Monday at Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty bleed - ₹3.6 lakh cr gone in 6 hours | What went wrong? Big reasons

Indian stocks retreated sharply in Monday’s trade on 19 October, giving up much of their recent gains after snapping an eight-week losing streak, as market sentiment was dampened by weak earnings from large private sector banks, while elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues triggered profit booking.

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The Nifty 50 crashed 1.11%, slipping below the key psychological level of 23,000 to close at 22,888. The Sensex also finished the trade lower at 73,852, down 1.17% from Friday’s close. Broader markets mirrored the weak trend, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices falling 1% each.

Barring the Nifty PSU Bank index, all sectoral indices finished the trade in the red, with losses led by private banks, chemicals, FMCG, cement, and IT.

Investors lost ₹3.6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹469 lakh crore from ₹472.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Banks led sell-off Private sector banks dropped 1.7%, with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank losing 2% and 4.1%, respectively, after reporting results for the July-September quarter that missed profit estimates.

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Weaker treasury income and higher provisions for bad loans weighed on HDFC Bank, while Axis Bank reported higher operating expenses and weaker other income. Net interest margins declined at both banks.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank together accounted for more than half of the Sensex’s decline, while the Nifty Private Bank index fell around 1.8%, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

HDFC Bank’s muted profit growth disappointed investors, while Axis Bank dropped approximately 4.2% despite a nearly 40% rise in net profit, as concerns over margins overshadowed earnings growth.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said the principal domestic trigger was the market’s response to weekend bank earnings. Despite headline profit growth, investors focused on margin pressure, higher operating costs, and weaker treasury income, leading to selling in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and other private lenders. IT stocks also declined after their recent sharp rally, as weakness in US technology and semiconductor stocks encouraged traders to book profits.

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PSU banks outperformed, supported by Punjab National Bank’s better-than-expected earnings and improving operating trends. Infrastructure and select commodity stocks provided limited support, while IT, FMCG, realty, and private banks were the principal laggards, he added.

Elevated crude oil prices Although Brent crude fell more than 2% towards $107 per barrel on Monday following last week’s strong rally, prices remain elevated amid attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The losses followed after the US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia, a move that could increase Russian fuel exports and ease supply concerns, persistent tensions in the Middle East continued to support prices.

Trump’s decision came shortly after he said earlier this month that he had reached a diesel deal with Russia in an attempt to bring down elevated US fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

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Retreat in tech stocks After posting their best weekly surge in 18 years, domestic tech stocks came under renewed selling pressure as investors appeared to book profits ahead of major corporate earnings announcements in the US, including those from Meta, Netflix, General Motors, Tesla, and IBM.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said Indian equities came under renewed selling pressure, reversing the recent recovery as weak global cues and selling in private banks and IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Global markets remained cautious ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.