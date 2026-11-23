Amid the bloodbath on Dalal Street, wiping out ₹6.39 lakh crore from the Indian stock market, Bank Nifty had a manic Monday, as the index lost over 2,000 points and closed 3% below its previous close. The key benchmark index finished at 62,585 after hitting an intraday low of 62,546. Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were among the major drags for the Bank Nifty today, whereas Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank shares showed some resilience against Monday's sell-off. However, all 12 constituents of the index ended the session in the red.

According to stock market experts, this sharp selling in the Bank Nifty index listed stocks can be attributed to three major reasons: weak global sentiment, weakness in the Indian Rupee, and volatility due to the derivative expiry. They advised investors to look at value buying as shares of Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, SBI, and HDFC Bank are available at attractive valuations.

Why did Bank Nifty crash over 2000 points Speaking on the reasons that dragged the Bank Nifty index down by over 2,000 points, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Continuous selling in the tech and semiconductor stocks in the global markets finally weighed on the continuous rally on Dalal Street. The AI bloodbath finally triggered profit-booking in the Indian stock market after a three-week rally. Tomorrow will be Tuesday, but due to the stock market holiday falling on Tuesday, derivative expiry got rescheduled to Monday, which also triggered sharp selling in the Indian key benchmark index.”

Gorakshkar said that weakness in the Indian Rupee against the USD was also a reason for selling into the Bank Nifty today. He said that the Indian Rupee snapped the five-day winning streak and finished 30 paise lower at 92.92.

Which Bank Nifty stock to buy? On the possibility of bottom fishing after the bloodbath on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “One should look at those banking stocks that are available at attractive valuations. Leading PSU banks are among such Bank Nifty stocks, as shares of Bank of Baroda are trading at a price-to-book value of around 0.95.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that PNB shares are trading at a price-to-book value of 0.90, Canara Bank shares at 1.05, Union Bank of India at 1.10, and SBI at 1.80.

HDFC Bank shares are also trading at a price-to-book value of 2.10, said Anuj Gupta.

Outlook for the Bank Nifty today Speaking on the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the key benchmark index indicated a huge red candle to form a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart to close near the 62,600 level which was much expected with the indicators attaining their highly overbought zone and as mentioned in our earlier report, a cooling off process was important.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the important support positioned near the 61700 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact and thereafter, can expect for regaining the positive move for another fresh round of upward movement in the coming days,” Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said.