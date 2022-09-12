Manish Agarwal portfolio stock rallies 20% in one month. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM IST
- Manish Agarwal portfolio: This tech stock has surged to the tune of 65 per cent after hitting 52-week low in June 2022
Manish Agarwal portfolio: After hitting 52-week low in June 2022, Nazara Technologies shares have been in uptrend and the stock has rallied from around ₹475 apiece levels to ₹775 per share levels in these three months rallying to the tune of near 65 per cent in this time. In last one month, this Manish Agarwal portfolio stock has risen from around ₹640 to ₹775 apiece levels, ascending more than 20 per cent in this period.