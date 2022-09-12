Manish Agarwal portfolio: After hitting 52-week low in June 2022, Nazara Technologies shares have been in uptrend and the stock has rallied from around ₹475 apiece levels to ₹775 per share levels in these three months rallying to the tune of near 65 per cent in this time. In last one month, this Manish Agarwal portfolio stock has risen from around ₹640 to ₹775 apiece levels, ascending more than 20 per cent in this period.

According to stock market experts, this Manish Agarwal share is in uptrend and the stock has recently given 'Swing High Breakout.' The stock is current facing hurdle at ₹830 apiece levels and once it sustains above this level on closing basis, it may go up to ₹900 and then 950 apiece levels in medium term. They said that company has managed to beat market estimates in Q1FY23 and now it looks ready to reward the recent acquisitions done by the companies. They said that central bank of Indian cooling down its hawkish stance on interest rate hike is also going to help the company as its rate of acquisition is going to become cheaper in the wake of change in RBI's stance from 'hawkish' to 'mild hawkish.'

Nazara Technologies share price outlook

Speaking on Nazara Technologies share price outlook, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Nazara Technologies has beaten the Dalal Street estimates in Q1FY23 results and the market is now rewarding this tech company for its recent acquisitions. Now, Reserve Bank of India has changed its stance from hawkish to mild hawkish that means company's merger and acquisition plans in pipeline is going to become cheaper and it will also help the company to increase its command in the online gaming and hospitality market."

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy in Nazara Technologies shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Nazara Technologies share price has given Swing High Breakout above ₹720 apiece levels and the stock is now having strong support at ₹720 per share levels. On the upper side, this tech stock is facing hurdle at 200 DMA of ₹830 levels. Once the stock manages to breach this resistance, Nazara Technologies shares are expected to go to ₹900 and ₹950 per share levels respectively." He advised investors to buy at current levels and keep on accumulating till the stock is trading above ₹720 levels. He also advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at ₹720 levels.

Manish Agarwal shareholding in Nazara Technologies

According to Nazara Technologies shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, Manish Agarwal holds 7,55,386 shares, which is 1.15 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Manish Agarwal is one of the ace investors in Indian stock market. He currently, holds per 1 per cent stake some other companies as well. Shares of Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Ltd, Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd, Neil Industries Ltd and Transcorp International Ltd are some other companies in which the ace investor holds more than 1 per cent stake in individual capacity.

