Manish Agarwal portfolio stock rallies 20% in one month. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, this Manish Agarwal share is in uptrend and the stock has recently given 'Swing High Breakout.' The stock is current facing hurdle at ₹830 apiece levels and once it sustains above this level on closing basis, it may go up to ₹900 and then 950 apiece levels in medium term. They said that company has managed to beat market estimates in Q1FY23 and now it looks ready to reward the recent acquisitions done by the companies. They said that central bank of Indian cooling down its hawkish stance on interest rate hike is also going to help the company as its rate of acquisition is going to become cheaper in the wake of change in RBI's stance from 'hawkish' to 'mild hawkish.'