Manish Goel multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 4 crore in 10 years

Manish Goel multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹4 crore in 10 years2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
- Manish Goel stocks: Value investor recommended this small-cap stock around 7 years ago at ₹38 levels and today it has surged over 200 times
Manish Goel stock: Money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. As per the investment mantra discussed by Manish Goel on his website, manishgoelstocks.com, intraday trading makes your broker rich not you. So, you should try and hold a stock as long as you can or in other words a stock market investor should try and hold a stock as long as it is trading below its fair value. The value investor who believes in fundamental analysis had recommended Swiss Glascoat stocks at ₹38 apiece levels around seven years ago, and the stock has now delivered over 200 times return during this period.
However, if we look at the price movement of this stock in last one decade, this multibagger stock has surged over 400 times in last 10 years as the stock has gone through subdivision in 1:5 ratio in this period as well.
Swiss Glascoat now HEL Glasscoat share price was around ₹8.25 apiece around 10 tears ago. This multibagger Manish Goel stock has risen from this level to the tune of ₹666 apiece today. However, there is a catch in HEL Glasscoat share price history. This multibagger stock has gone through stock split in October 2022. So, if an investor had invested in this Manish Goel stock 10 years ago, its net shareholding in the company would have surged to 5 times without any investment.
Taking cue from Swiss Glascoat share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, he or she would have got 12,121 company stocks at that time as the stock was available at around ₹8.25 apiece levels. After stock split in 1:5 ratio, investors shareholding in the company would gone up to 60,605 (12,121 x 5).
As Swiss Glascoat share price today is around ₹666 apiece. If an investor had invested in this stock 10 years ago, one's ₹1 lakh would turned to around ₹4 crore ( ₹666 x 60,605).
Swiss Glascoat shares are currently available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹4,552 crore and the small-cap multibagger stock has attracted a trade volume of around 5,300 on NSE in around 2 hours of trade session on Monday. So, the multibagger Manish Goel stock is a low float stock. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹60,605 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹600 per share.
