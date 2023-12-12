Mankind Pharma Block Deal: Chrys Capital divests stake worth ₹3,200 crore, Beige sells 1.44 crore shares
Kotak Mutual Funds acquired 2 million shares in the pharmaceutical company at a price of ₹1,832.30 per share.
Private equity firm Chrys Capital divested shares valued at ₹3,282 crore in Mankind Pharma, and Beige Ltd executed a block deal on December 12, selling 1.44 crore shares in Mankind Pharma at a rate of ₹1,832.43 per share.
