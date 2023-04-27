Mankind Pharma IPO: Issue fully booked on day 3, but retail participation muted2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM IST
- At 12:00 IST, the company has received bids for 6,29,73,625 shares against 2,80,41,192 shares on offer, according to data on BSE.
Mankind Pharma Ltd's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 2.25 times on Day 3. The issue received response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed about 1.63 times, retail investors who had subscribed about 38% and qualified institutional investors (QIBs) subscribed 5.97 times of the allotted quota to them.
