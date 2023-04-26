Mankind Pharma's initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 49% on Day 2 as of 14:27 IST. The issue received response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed about 63%, retail investors who had subscribed about 18% and qualified institutional investors (QIBs) subscribed 92% of the allotted quota to them.

At 14:27 IST, the company has received bids for 1,37,00,271 shares against 2,80,41,192 shares on offer, according to data on BSE.

The QIBs' portion received bids for 73,39,579 against 80,11,769 shares on offer for this segment.

The non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 38,12,055 shares against 60,08,827 on offer for this segment.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 25,48,637 shares against 1,40,20,596 on offer for this segment. However, the employees' portion did not receive any subscriptions.

The issue that opened for subscription on Tuesday, April 25, and closes on Thursday, April 27. The company has fixed the price band at ₹1,026 to ₹1,080 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

On Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 14%. The issue received response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed about 33%, retail investors who had subscribed about 10% and qualified institutional investors (QIBs) subscribed 8% of the allotted quota to them.

The public offering, which comprises of a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by the promoters and other existing shareholders, has a face value of Re 1 per equity share.

The company intends to raise a maximum of ₹4,326.36 crore at the upper band of the price range.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, in which not less than 15% of the offer must be made available to non-institutional investors and not less than 35% of the offer must be made available to retail individual investors. Not more than 50% of the offer may be allocated to qualified institutional buyers.

The issue's book-running lead managers (BRLM) are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, and JP Morgan India Private Ltd.

KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the IPO. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE, NSE on Monday, May 8.

