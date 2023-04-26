Mankind Pharma IPO so far receives 49% subscription on Day 2; check details2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 01:32 PM IST
- At 14:27 IST, the company has received bids for 1,36,94,681 shares against 2,80,41,192 shares on offer, according to data on BSE.
Mankind Pharma's initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 49% on Day 2 as of 14:27 IST. The issue received response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed about 63%, retail investors who had subscribed about 18% and qualified institutional investors (QIBs) subscribed 92% of the allotted quota to them.
