Mankind Pharma share price hits all-time high after FTSE Global inclusion
Share price of Mankind Pharma jumped 4.79% to ₹2,012 on Monday’s trading session after the pharma stock was added to the FTSE All-World, Large-Cap, Total-Cap, and All-Cap indices. The stock hit an all-time high at ₹2,032 per share during the intraday session at 11:45 am on November 20.
