Mankind Pharma share price in focus as shareholder lock-in period ends today
Around 70% of the outstanding Mankind Pharma shares will get unlocked and be eligible for trading today.
Mankind Pharma share price will be in focus on Monday, November 6, as the lock-in period for shareholders ends today. Around 70% of the outstanding Mankind Pharma shares will get unlocked and be eligible for trading today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started