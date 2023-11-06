Mankind Pharma share price will be in focus on Monday, November 6, as the lock-in period for shareholders ends today. Around 70% of the outstanding Mankind Pharma shares will get unlocked and be eligible for trading today.

As per data from Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, more than 28 crore Mankind Pharma shares will become eligible for trading after the end of the lock-in period, reports said.

Investors can expect high volumes in trade for Mankind Pharma shares after the stock market opens today.

Mankind Pharma made a decent stock market debut on May 9, 2023, after the company raised ₹4,326.36 crore from its initial public offering (IPO). The stock got listed at a hefty premium of 20% at ₹1,300 per share on BSE, higher by ₹280 per share from the Mankind Pharma IPO price of ₹1,026 to ₹1,080 per share.

Mankind Pharma share price has rallied more than 36% from its listing price and over 64% from its IPO price.

The drug maker reported net profit of ₹511 crore in the second quarter of FY24, recording a growth of 21% from ₹422 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company’s revenue in Q2FY24 increased 11.6% YoY to ₹2,708 crore. At the operational level, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter rose 15.4% YoY to ₹686 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points (bps) YoY to 25.3%.

Mankind Pharma felt the impact of softness in acute segment sales during the September quarter that pulled down the domestic growth even as overall performance was lifted by continued traction in the Chronic portfolio, some price hikes and higher exports, as per analysts.

However, analysts expect the company’s growth to improve moving forward.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Mankind’s 2QFY24 performance was marred by muted domestic growth, particularly in OTC (over the counter selling products).

The brokerage firm expects Mankind Pharma to report 14% domestic sales CAGR, over FY2023-26 led by ramp-up of its specialty divisions, increased chronic contribution and improved field force productivity.

Additionally, it estimates a strong show in exports and operating leverage to drive a robust 29% EPS CAGR for Mankind, over FY2023-26.

On Friday, Mankind Pharma shares ended 1.56% lower at ₹1,775.40 apiece on the BSE.

