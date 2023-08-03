Mankind Pharma share news: Mankind Pharma share price jumped over 8% on Thursday's trade after pharmaceutical company reported strong Q1FY24 numbers on Wednesday. Mankind Pharma share price opened at ₹1,890 apiece on BSE, and Mankind Pharma stock price was hovering near its 52-week high level.

Mankind pharma Q1 results posted record quarter in all aspects. Revenues grew 18% year-on-year to ₹2,579 crore, whereas its EBITDA grew 43% to ₹660 crore (EBITDA margins expanded 450 bps to 25.6%). Subsequently, profit after taxes (PAT) grew 66% to ₹494 crore. The company improved its net cash position to ₹1,727 crore in Q1 (from ₹1366 crore).

“We have started the year on a healthy note, with strong double digit growth in sales and profitability. The Pharma segment outperformed the IPM by 1.5X led by volume led growth and highest ever chronic share. Our consumer healthcare segment maintained dominant brand leadership in respective categories. We have also seen positive results of our prior initiatives to improve profitability, with EBITDA growing 43% YoY. Our market disruptive 'DMF Quality Products' campaign has seen an outstanding response and we are rapidly expanding our product offerings in this important initiative. Our strategic initiatives across the businesses are delivering positive results and we are hopeful that we will continue to outperform industry growth, going ahead," said Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman & managing director of the company.

On the technical front, Mankind Pharma stock price fell 4.1% underperformed its sector by 0.8% in the past week, as per trendlyne data.

"Mankind Pharma stock prices have seen a gap down opening however since its a newly listed stock technical view is not possible, 2000 is psychological resistance whereas the bullish gap left around 1800 today can be considered as support, volume activity has increased today along with up surge suggesting the move will continue on the upside," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

