Mankind Pharma share price jumps over 8% on robust Q1 results1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Mankind Pharma stock price jumps 8% after strong Q1FY24 results, reaching near 52-week high level.
Mankind Pharma share news: Mankind Pharma share price jumped over 8% on Thursday's trade after pharmaceutical company reported strong Q1FY24 numbers on Wednesday. Mankind Pharma share price opened at ₹1,890 apiece on BSE, and Mankind Pharma stock price was hovering near its 52-week high level.
