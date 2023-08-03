Mankind Pharma share price jumps over 8% on robust Q1 results

“We have started the year on a healthy note, with strong double digit growth in sales and profitability. The Pharma segment outperformed the IPM by 1.5X led by volume led growth and highest ever chronic share. Our consumer healthcare segment maintained dominant brand leadership in respective categories. We have also seen positive results of our prior initiatives to improve profitability, with EBITDA growing 43% YoY. Our market disruptive 'DMF Quality Products' campaign has seen an outstanding response and we are rapidly expanding our product offerings in this important initiative. Our strategic initiatives across the businesses are delivering positive results and we are hopeful that we will continue to outperform industry growth, going ahead," said Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman & managing director of the company.