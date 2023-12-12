Mankind Pharma stock drops nearly 5% on block deal; 5 PE funds likely sellers
Shares of Mankind Pharma fell nearly 5% as 3.01 crore shares changed hands in a block deal on Tuesday. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
Shares of Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company, tumbled nearly 5% in early trade on Tuesday, reaching ₹1,827.50 apiece. This downturn came after 3.01 crore shares of the company changed hands in a block deal window on Tuesday. The total worth of the transaction was around ₹5,550 crore. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started