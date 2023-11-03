Mankind share price dips more than 1%- Analysts expect domestic growth to bounce back after some softness seen in Q2
Q2 Results Review- Mankind Pharma tepid domestic revenue growth at 7% was attributed to weakness in the acute segment and soft growth in over the counter selling products. Higher Chronic products sales and rising exports while were positive , analysts expect growth to rebound moving forward
Share Price of Mankind Pharma Ltd dipped more than 1% in the intraday trades on Friday. While some softness in the domestic growth visible reflected in the September quarter performance declared a few days back has been a cause of concern. Analysts expect the growth to improve moving forward.
