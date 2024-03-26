Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price jumps 70% from 52-week low in six days
Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price made a new 52-week los of ₹165 apiece on 15th March 2024
Stock market today: Stock market today: Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited remained in a continuous uptrend after listing on the BSE and NSE on 3rd October 2023. Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price had a flat listing but the stock attracted strong buying interest post-listing and went on to touch a lifetime high of ₹382 apiece on NSE in the first week of December 2023. However, after climbing to this new high, the jewelry stock came under the sell-off heat and remained in base-building mode till 15th March 2024 and touched a 52-week low of ₹165 apiece. However, after making this new 52-week low, Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price has been continuously ascending for the last six sessions. Manoj Vaibhav Gems share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹287 apiece, logging more than a 70 percent rise against the 52-week low, the jewellery stock had made on 15th March 2024.
