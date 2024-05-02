‘Fake’ company units, GST fraud & more: How SEBI unfolded the Manpasand Beverages scam
Manpansand Beverages' top officials have been asked to pay penalties totaling ₹74 lakh by SEBI for violations including misstating and manipulating financial statements.
Manpasand Beverages Scam: The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MBL) and its top officials and directors from the securities markets for a period of three years from now and also imposed a total penalty of ₹74 lakh for manipulating and mis-reporting the company's financial statements.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started