Budget 2024: Manufacturing, energy, pharma to be in focus this time, says Mahavir Lunawat of Pantomath
Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors, expects domestic manufacturing, energy, healthcare, pharma and technology to be in focus this Budget. These would help sustain the economic growth in the coming years, he added.
