’Many Gensol still hiding in the cupboard’: Vijay Kedia shares 10 red flags that scream before a scam

Gensol Engineering fraud: The misappropriation of funds and corporate governance lapses by the promoters of Gensol Engineering – Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi – have brought to light the risks of investing in small-cap and micro-cap stocks. Ace investor Vijay Kedia believes that Gensol is not the sole company that is riddled with such issues, and there are many more hiding in the cupboard.

“There are many 'Gensol' still hiding in the cupboard—waiting to tumble out with time. Let’s hope it’s not too late by then,” said Vijay Kedia in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday evening.

Kedia did not just warn investors of being cautious about more such frauds coming to light, but also shared a guide with investors to spot these companies before getting their hands burned.

Sharing a guide with stock market investors, Vijay Kedia highlighted 10 red flags that can act as a scam alert.