Many investors are fleeing the stock market, but some are doubling down: ‘If I lose $15,000, I’m not going to die’

Luke and Courtney Bowman have adopted a similar tack. The couple, who have one child and another on the way, recently decided against buying an Alexa and are looking for a secondhand baby crib or rocking chair on Facebook Marketplace instead of buying new. Recently, when a friend asked to hang out, Mr. Bowman invited him over rather than meeting him at a bar. The Bowmans are hoping to save an extra couple of hundred dollars a month to funnel into an index fund that tracks the broader stock market.