Many investors are skeptical of jumping in on China’s highly touted recovery

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has called for the MSCI index to reach 85 by year end, an increase of more than 33% from Thursday’s closing level of 63.6. UBS Group AG, meanwhile, labels Chinese equities the “most preferred" of its global strategies, writing in a report Tuesday that equity markets exposed to China’s reopening look like a better opportunity than U.S. markets, where valuations are higher and a recession may be on the horizon. Plus, the crisis of confidence in the U.S. banking sector adds more uncertainty to the investing climate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}