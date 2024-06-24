‘Expect many large IPOs to hit the market in H2 of FY25’
- With elections behind us, we expect the second half of 2024 to be a very busy period. There are already more than 55 DRHP filed with Sebi looking to raise about ₹70,000 crore.
- We anticipate healthcare, financials, energy and industrial sectors to witness significant M&A activity.
The last financial year saw around 80 IPOs in India, the highest in a decade, though their average size reduced slightly compared to FY23. However, Sonia Dasgupta, MD & CEO-investment banking, JM Financial, expects many large IPOs to debut in the second half of FY25. Besides, in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space, the veteran banker anticipates healthcare, financials, energy and industrial sectors to witness significant activity. Edited excerpts from an interview: