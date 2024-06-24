FY24 was a record year for IPOs and QIPs in India. We saw around 80 IPOs in FY24, the highest in the last decade. But the average size of IPOs had reduced slightly compared to that of FY23. However, we expect many large IPOs to hit the market in FY25 in the second half. Many large corporates have already filed DRHPs with the regulator and many more are planning to file it in the near term.