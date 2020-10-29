Many on Wall Street who predicted a Trump win in 2016 aren’t so sure now

Mr. Icahn, who also isn’t known to be shy with his views, attended an election-watching party in Trump Tower in 2016. After the vote, he said Mr. Trump would boost the economy. “I just think that we need change very, very badly," he said at the time. While Mr. Icahn has supported many of Mr. Trump’s actions, he decided to step away from the political arena after disagreeing with the president’s decision to enter a trade war with China, according to people familiar with the matter.