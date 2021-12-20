OPEN APP
MapmyIndia IPO: Shares of CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia is going to hit primary market tomorrow as tentative MapmyIndia IPO listing date is 21st December 2021. The public issue worth 1,039.61 crore was subscribed 154.71 times in 3-day bidding from 9th December 2021 to 13th December 2021. However, ahead of MapmyIndia IPO share listing date, grey market is giving strong signals. According to market observers, CE Info Systems shares are available at a premium of 700 in the grey market today. They said that such a high GMP (grey market premium) after strong subscription status indicates strong debut of MapmyIndia shares at Dalal Street.

MapmyIndia IPO GMP

Market observers said that CE Info Systems IPO GMP today is 700, which is 190 down from its yesterday's grey market premium of 890. They said that MapmyIndia IPO GMP had been oscillating above 1000 for around one week after the selloff trigger in primary markets, MapmyIndia GMP has gone down. However, 700 GMP should not be taken lightly as it still signaling strong debut of CE Info Systems shares.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that GMP is simply an indication about the listing premium that allottees can expect from the IPO. As MapmyIndia IPO GMP today is 700, it means grey market is expecting MapmyIndia share listing at around 1733 ( 1033 + 700), which is more than 65 per cent of its issue price of 1000 to 1033.

