MapmyIndia IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

MapmyIndia IPO allotment date: The finalisation of MapmyIndia share allocation can be announced anytime today. So, bidders of the public issue worth ₹1,039.61 crore are advised to check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of this public offer is Link Intime Private Ltd.

In 3-day bidding from 9th to 13th December 2021, MapmyIndia IPO subscription status reflects that the issue got subscribed 154.71 times. The public issue got subscribed 15.20 times in the retail category, 196.36 times in the QIB category and 424.69 times in the NII category.

MapmyIndia IPO allotment links

As said earlier, those who have applied for the public issue can check their application online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check MapmyIndia IPO allotment status online.

MapmyIndia IPO allotment status check at Linkintime

As mentioned above, if a bidder wants to check its application status online at Link Intime's website, they can login at direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Mapmyindia IPO;

3] Enter PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your MapmyIndia IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

MapmyIndia IPO allotment status check at BSE

If a bidder wants to check its application status online at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select MapmyIndia IPO;

3] Enter your MapmyIndia IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your MapmyIndia IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

