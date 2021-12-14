MapmyIndia IPO: What GMP reflects as all eyes set on share allotment date

As per the market observers, MapmyIndia IPO GMP today is ₹1040, which is ₹40 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹1080. Market observers said that after closure of subscription, decline in the GMP was expected but it has managed to sustain above ₹1000, which reflects strong conviction of the grey market players in regard to this public issue. They said that MapmyIndia IPO grey market price above ₹1000 signals bumper debut of shares on the listing date.

