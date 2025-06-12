Subscribe

MapmyIndia share price drops 7% on reports of block deal; PhonePe likely seller

MapmyIndia parent company CE Info Systems share price fell as much as 7% in Thursday's trading session to 1,804.80 per share after the reports circulated of major block deal.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Jun 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Advertisement
MapmyIndia share price drops 7% on reports of block deal. Do you own?
MapmyIndia share price drops 7% on reports of block deal. Do you own?

MapmyIndia parent company CE Info Systems share price fell as much as 7% in Thursday's trading session to 1,804.80 per share after the reports circulated of major block deal.

Advertisement

According to CNBC-TV18 report, total of 28.6 lakh shares, representing 5.3 per cent of the company's equity, were traded at a price of 1,813.7 per share. Digital payments giant PhonePe Pvt. Ltd. launched a block deal to offload a 5 per cent stake in CE Info Systems Ltd., the parent company of MapMyIndia, for 476.2 crore.

The deal is reportedly priced at 1,750 per share, reflecting a 10.4% discount to CE Infosystems' most recent closing price, according to sources.

As of the March quarter, PhonePe owned an 18.7 per cent stake in MapMyIndia.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMapmyIndia share price drops 7% on reports of block deal; PhonePe likely seller
Read Next Story